A Bonneville County man was charged after he reportedly beat another man who had to be hospitalized.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim said Quincy James Ritz, 19, hit the victim multiple times at Ritz's property on Nov. 7.
Ritz told police he was acting in self-defense, that the victim had trespassed on his property and attempted unsuccessfully to hit him before Ritz hit the victim.
The affidavit states a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy interviewed the victim at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. The victim was being treated for multiple injuries, including extensive bruising around his left eye, cuts on his cheek and chin, a bloody nose and a loose tooth.
The victim told deputies he was arguing with Ritz when Ritz hit him. He said Ritz kicked him multiple times while he was on the ground.
Ritz told the Post Register it was the victim who attempted to hit him first after showing up at Ritz's property around 3 a.m. Ritz told detectives the victim bumped him in the chest and that he responded by punching the victim and knocking him down.
The probable cause affidavit states Ritz admitted to knocking the victim down two more times when he attempted to get up. Ritz told the Post Register the victim was attempting to charge at him, and that witnesses to the fight could support his story.
Ritz was charged with aggravated battery. If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to 15 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim, and he was released to pretrial supervision.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Dec. 10 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.