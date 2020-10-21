A Bonneville County man was arrested Friday after he reportedly choked a woman and punched her in the face.
The victim told Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies on Oct. 15 that Anthony Orona, 23, held her down on the couch for five seconds before hitting her. The victim said her daughter was in the room during the altercation and that Orona tried to pull the child away from her mother.
A deputy observed a red-blue mark on the victim's cheek and red marks around the victim's throat.
Orona was not at the residence when the victim called 911. He was found at a hotel the next day.
Orona claimed the victim had attacked him unprovoked and that he was trying to restrain her to prevent her from hitting him.
Orona was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison, and felony domestic battery, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. He was released after posting a $35,000 bond, and a no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Oct. 28 in Bonneville District Court.