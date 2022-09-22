A Bonneville County man was arrested Wednesday after he reportedly attempted to threaten another man into dealing drugs.
According to a Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office news release, Justin Haddon, 32, told the victim that if he didn’t deal drugs, Haddon was going to “put a bullet in his head.”
Deputies received a call about the threat at around 4 p.m. The victim told deputies that Haddon had pulled a handgun on him and forced him to walk to a camper. The victim said he was able to lock himself inside the camper to escape Haddon and call for help.
A SWAT team was called in after deputies were told Haddon may be barricading himself inside the camper. Deputies were able to contact Haddon by phone and he agreed to surrender without incident. He was taken to Idaho Falls Community Hospital after he showed symptoms of drug use.
The news release stated Haddon did not have a gun on him at the time he was arrested.
Haddon was arrested earlier on Sept. 2 for felony stalking. A news release stated he had fentanyl and methamphetamine on him when arrested and was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver.
Haddon was charged with aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison. An enhancement for use of a deadly weapon was attached to the charge, increasing the potential penalty to up to 20 years in prison.
A no-contact order was issued between Haddon and the victim. His bond was set at $10,000. During his initial appearance a judge ordered that he will be required to report to pretrial services if he posts bail.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. Sept. 30 in Bonneville County Court.