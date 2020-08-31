A Bonneville County man was arrested Sunday after he admitted to holding a woman down and choking her.
Quintin Timothy Wheeler, 40, told Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies he held the victim down by her neck and told a child who witnessed the altercation to, "go call the cops before I kill her," according to the probable cause affidavit.
Both Wheeler and the victim told deputies they had been arguing earlier in the day. The altercation occurred when Wheeler returned to the residence around 8 p.m. and found the victim sleeping. Wheeler reportedly pushed her to the other side of the bed, complaining that she was on "his side."
The two began fighting, and Wheeler reportedly spat in the victim's face. The victim said Wheeler kicked the child when the child started yelling at them to stop fighting. The victim said she pulled Wheeler away from the child.
Wheeler reportedly then grabbed the victim and held her down, choking her with both hands around her neck. The victim told deputies she could not breathe while she was being choked.
The victim said she got Wheeler off of her by kicking him in the eye while wearing heels. She then ran into the bathroom and locked the door.
Wheeler attempted to break down the door to the bathroom, throwing pieces he broke off into the bathtub. The victim, the child and Wheeler all said that it was at this time Wheeler told the child to call the police before he killed the victim.
Deputies observed red marks and cuts on the victim's arm, chest and neck. Quintin also had a black eye.
Wheeler's statement to deputies matched the victim's, with a few differences. He did not state whether he had kicked the child during the altercation. He also said the victim had attacked him. The victim later told deputies she had started hitting Wheeler after he kicked the child.
Wheeler was charged with attempted strangulation, punishable with up to 15 years in prison. A no-contact order was issued between him and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Sept. 15 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.