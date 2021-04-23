A Bonneville County man who was arrested in October for choking a woman and punching her in the face was sentenced to four years of probation Monday.
Anthony Raymond Orona, 24, also must serve in a problem-solving court for domestic violence and drug addiction. The problem-solving court has individuals on probation meet as a group with judges for counseling on the problems that led to their sentencing. He was sentenced for felony domestic battery while an attempted strangulation charge was dismissed as part of the plea agreement.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office was called to Orona's home when a woman reported he held her down and hit her in front of her daughter. The victim said Orona tried to pull her daughter away from her.
At the time Orona said the victim attacked him without provocation. Deputies observed multiple injuries on the victim, including bruising on her face and red marks on her throat.
Orona was given an underlying sentence of two to six years in prison. If he violates the terms of his probation, the judge can impose the underlying sentence.