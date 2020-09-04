A Bonneville County man who tried to suffocate a woman and poured hot sauce into her eyes was sentenced to prison Monday after accepting a plea bargain.
District Judge Dane Watkins Jr. sentenced Eluterio Leiva-Campos, 30, to a minimum of 18 months in prison and up to eight years, with credit for time served.
According to court records, Leiva-Campos had pushed a cloth into a woman's mouth to suffocate her and poured hot sauce in her eyes.
Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies began searching for Leiva-Campos after a caller reported the victim had come to their house bleeding from multiple injuries. The woman was hiding under a truck and was afraid to come out so emergency medical responders could treat her injuries.
When deputies arrived, the victim had cuts on her arms and one of her eyes was swollen shut. She would not originally talk to law enforcement, saying "he" would kill her and her daughter if she said anything.
Court records state it was not the first time the victim had called police about Leiva-Campos, but it was the first time she told them what had happened.
The victim said Leiva-Campos was angry he had slept in before work and hit the victim in the head. Both the victim and her daughter reported he had hit her multiple times. The victim also said Leiva-Campos threatened to beat her to death with a baseball bat. She also said he had previously threatened to kill her daughter.
Leiva-Campos pleaded guilty to felony domestic battery and aggravated assault. A second charge of aggravated assault and a misdemeanor charge of battery were dismissed as part of the plea agreement.