Bonneville County Prosecutor Daniel Clark will not press charges against the Idaho State Police trooper who shot and killed Jesse Jesús Quinton following a Nov. 2 traffic stop.
A critical incident task force memorandum, released Friday morning, found that Quinton was under the influence of marijuana and dextromethorphan when he failed to comply with the trooper's orders and later fought with the trooper as the trooper was trying to arrest him.
Quinton, an experienced jujitsu wrestler, reportedly had gained a physical advantage over the trooper while on the ground and did not yield when the trooper told him three times, "Stop or I'll shoot!"
Quinton reportedly yelled repeatedly at the trooper "Shoot me!"
