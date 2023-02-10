Sam Hulse 2020

The fatal grip Fentanyl has had on our Country continues to make an impact in Idaho and in Bonneville County.  Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies have responded to an increasing number of incidents involving this poison causing a path of destruction in the form of creating victims of criminal activity, violence, and sadly the tearing apart of families.  Instances of First Responders utilizing Narcan to save someone’s life is not slowing down and are often-times requiring multiple doses.  It’s sad the lethality of this Fentanyl problem has made it such that our schools, churches, and other public places stock a supply of Narcan along-side basic first aid kits in the event of an emergency.  

While we do the best we can, working with our Law Enforcement partners locally, statewide, and nationally, it’s clear the sources driving this demand have no regard for human life, decency, or freedom.  We know United States border policies are being taken advantage of by cartels based in Mexico and terrorists from outside our country who only thrive weakening our Nation and lining their pockets with money.  Sadly, addiction and greed hit too close to home and help fuel this demand leaving that path of destruction.  


