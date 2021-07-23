Early this morning Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a residence in the 4300 S. block of 15th E. to a report of burglary. Dispatch received the call around 12:20 a.m., advising a resident was detaining a man who tried to steal his car.
Deputies arrived and located the suspect, 19 year old Clayton W. Collins, and the reporting party just south of the residence in question. The reporting party told deputies he arrived home to find Collins walking out of his driveway and noticed a his vehicle had a broken rear window and had been backed into the garage door causing damage. The reporting party called 911 and was able to find Collins still walking away just south of the residence.
Deputies interviewed Collins who denied being on the property, stating he was trying to walk home, even though it was pointed out he was headed in the wrong direction. After giving several version of why he was in the area, Collins finally admitted to deputies he tried to steal the vehicle and backed it into the garage in the process. Damage to the vehicle, garage, and a vehicle inside was estimated at approximately $7,000.
Mr. Collins was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for Felony charges of Burglary, Operating a Vehicle Without Owner’s Consent, causing damages in excess of $1,000, and Malicious Injury to Property.