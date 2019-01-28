On January 26th 2019 at approximately 7:00pm, Bonneville County Deputies responded to a report of a stabbing and disturbance at a group home residence on Farnsworth Dr. In Bonneville County. Upon arrival Deputies found a female adult, later identified as 18 year old Journi S. Smith, upset and screaming while throwing things inside the residence. As the first arriving Deputy approached, Smith began fighting with him and had to be restrained in handcuffs.
Inside the residence Deputies found numerous broken items and were told by care givers that Smith stabbed one of them in the arm with a broken butter knife causing it to bleed. Care givers advised that Smith tried to use the knife to kill a cat that belonged to another resident and was breaking mirrors and glass to use as weapons. The victim also said Smith continued to throw household items at her in an attempt to cause more injury.
Deputies interviewed Smith who advised she was upset that another resident was able to have a service animal but her request for one was denied, so she decided to get violent and stabbed a staff member and intended to kill the cat with the knife. Caregivers and Smith advised that she suffers from mental disorders which is why she resides in a group home under care.
Deputies transported Smith to the Bonneville County Jail where she was booked for Felony Aggravated Battery, and Misdemeanors for Battery and Malicious Injury to Property. The victim suffered a cut to the arm that did not require medical attention on scene by ambulance personnel.