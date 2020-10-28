On Saturday October 25th, 2020, at approximately 9:00 am, Bonneville County Jail Deputies found 28 year old inmate Pedro A. Lopez unresponsive in his cell.
Deputies immediately began life saving measures and called for an ambulance to respond.
Idaho Falls Fire arrived and transported Mr. Lopez to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center (EIRMC) for medical treatment while being guarded by Deputies.
On Tuesday October 27, 2020 Mr. Lopez passed away at the hospital.
Bonneville County Sheriff Paul J. Wilde contacted the Tri-County Sheriff’s Association at the onset of this incident last Saturday to investigate and no further information is available at this time.