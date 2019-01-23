On January 22, 2019, Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a residence on E. Greenwillow in Bonneville County at the request of Bonneville County Juvenile Probation Officers. Upon arrival Deputies were advised by the Probation Officers of numerous items of suspected drugs and paraphernalia found in possession of a 17 year old male probationer during a home check.
Probations Officers turned over numerous tobacco vaping units, syringes, scales, and other packaging materials along with approximately 128 grams of suspected marijuana, individually packaged amounts of suspected THC wax and oil, and just over 500 doses of suspected LSD.
The male was placed under arrest by Deputies and transported to the 3-B Detention Center where he was booked on 3 Felony Counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent to Deliver, and Misdemeanor counts of Possession of Marijuana and Drug Paraphernalia.
This case is still under investigation and no further information is available at this time.