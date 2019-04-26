On April 25th, 2019, at approximately 4:34pm, Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputies were called to the area of 1st St. and Ammon Rd. to a disturbance where a man was walking down the middle of the road. While in route, Deputies were advised the male had tried to get into a car on Amy Ln., tried to enter a residence, and tried to get another man out of his van. The male then went to his parents house nearby and took his father's vehicle.
As Deputies were searching for the male, dispatch began putting out reports of the male and suspect vehicle running people off the road and hitting several cars. The calls came in from areas of Ammon on Middway St., the Target parking lot, across 25th St. to Woodruff and Holmes, over to Longfellow Elementary and near Taylorview Middle School. Reports were that the suspect was driving on sidewalks and in a reckless manner running other motorists off the road.
During this time Idaho Falls Police Officers located and attempted to stop the vehicle, at one point deploying spike strips deflating the passenger side tires. A Bonneville County Sheriff's Deputy located the suspect in a field next to Taylorview Middle School and between he and other officers were able to get the vehicle slowed and stopped and take the suspect into custody. During this time the suspect kicked a Deputy but was otherwise safely restrained and placed in a patrol car.
The suspect was identified as 40 year old Jonathan G. Yearsley of Bonneville County and showed signs of impairment. After being checked at the hospital Yearsley was transported to the Bonneville County Jail and booked on 5 counts of Leaving the Scene of a Property Damage Crash, Driving Under the Influence, and Battery on an Officer, all Misdemeanors. Yearsley was also booked for Felony Grand Theft of his father's vehicle and Felony Eluding from the pursuit by Idaho Falls Police Officers. Yearlsey was also found to be on Felony Probation and the information from this event was forwarded to Officers from Idaho Probation and Parole for review.