In the early morning hours of April 30th, 2019, Deputies with the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team and Detectives from the Special Investigations Unit (SIU), served a search warrant on a residence in the 1200 block of Azalea in Idaho Falls near Edgemont Elementary School. The search warrant was part of an ongoing drug investigation by the SIU Division made up of Officers from the Idaho Falls Police Department and Deputies from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office.
The search warrant was served in the early morning hours before Edgemont Elementary School was in session or students and staff were present, and resulted in three suspects being detained. Those suspects were identified as 23 year old John M. McComas who resides at that residence, 27 year old Dylan C. Soracco, and 21 year old Zoey T. Anderson all of Idaho Falls.
During the search Detectives located multiple firearms and items of drug paraphernalia along with approximately 2 pounds of Marijuana, 23.2 grams of Cocaine, .1 grams of Heroin, approximately 800 hits of LSD, and approximately $40,000 worth of pre-packaged Marijuana Vape Oil. Detectives seized those items along with the firearms and more than $8000 in cash believed to be used for trafficking in drugs.
All three were taken into custody and transported to the Bonneville County Jail. McComas was booked on Felony charges of Trafficking Marijuana, Possession of Cocaine, LSD, and Methamphetamine. Soracco was booked for Felony Possession of Methamphetamine and Heroin. Anderson was booked for Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana and Frequenting a Place Where Drugs are Used or Sold.
Detectives are continuing this investigation and no further information is available at this time.