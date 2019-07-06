Two men are in custody in Bannock County after they reportedly attempted to carjack a vehicle Friday afternoon in Ammon and fled from Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies at a high rate of speed.
The names of the suspects have not been released.
Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the TJ Maxx parking lot in Ammon at about 5 p.m. Friday after a woman said a man tried to get in her car through a locked passenger door while she was inside. The woman told a sheriff’s deputy that the man was knocking on her car’s windows and that she saw a second man approaching her vehicle. The woman drove away, fearing for her safety, a sheriff’s office news release said.
The woman watched the suspect vehicle from a distance until deputies arrived and she pointed the suspects out, the release said.
As a deputy approached the suspect vehicle he observed three occupants inside and, upon giving commands to the driver to step out of the vehicle, the driver took off at a high rate of speed through the parking lot.
Two deputies attempted to catch up to the suspect vehicle as they observed it going at a high rate of speed and into oncoming traffic on Sunnyside Road and then south on 25th East, the release said. Due to the heavy amount of traffic and dangerous driving behavior of the suspects, deputies discontinued pursuit and had dispatch notify surrounding agencies to be on the lookout.
A while later Bonneville County deputies were notified that Bingham and Bannock county deputies had been involved in a pursuit with a vehicle matching the description of the suspects in the Inkom area and eventually took custody of two men, the release said. Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are meeting with Bannock County deputies and the investigation is continuing.
The Idaho State Journal reports one of the suspects was arrested Friday night shortly after the trio ditched their vehicle in the Rapid Creek Road area after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase that started in Bingham County.
The Journal reported that Idaho State Police arrested a second suspect in the Rapid Creek Road area on Saturday morning. The third suspect remains at large.