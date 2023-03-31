Annette Purcell

Purcell

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

A Bonneville County woman was arrested Wednesday morning after she reportedly stabbed a woman who was trying to stop her from hurting herself. 

The victim told Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies that Annette Purcell, 50, told her she intended to kill the victim and herself. 


