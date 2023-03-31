A Bonneville County woman was arrested Wednesday morning after she reportedly stabbed a woman who was trying to stop her from hurting herself.
The victim told Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies that Annette Purcell, 50, told her she intended to kill the victim and herself.
Deputies responded to the residence where both women were staying at around 9 a.m. The probable cause affidavit states Purcell struggled with deputies and that they used a Taser on her.
Both Purcell and the victim were taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with stab wounds. The victim told deputies that about 45 minutes before they arrived, Purcell asked to speak with her in the kitchen. She said Purcell told her she wanted to kill herself and the victim.
Purcell then reportedly stabbed herself three times with a knife. The victim moved to stop her, and Purcell reportedly stabbed her in the stomach.
Purcell was taken to Bonneville County Jail after her injuries were treated. She was charged with aggravated battery, punishable with up to 15 years in prison.
A no-contact order was issued between Purcell and the victim. Her bond was set at $25,000 and she was ordered to report to pretrial supervision if released.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. April 12 in Bonneville County Court.
