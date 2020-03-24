A Bonneville County woman has been charged with a felony after she reportedly beat a 13-year-old girl and pulled the girl's hair out.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Ginger Yvonne Jenks, 41, attacked the victim sometime after 3 a.m. March 8. The affidavit states Jenks had returned home after drinking at a local bar and became angry with the victim. The victim was a family member of Jenks'.
The victim told Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputies Jenks wanted her to leave the residence, and that the victim was preparing to pack her clothing. She said Jenks attacked her in the bedroom hallway and hit her five to six times, pulled out a "chunk" of her hair, pinned her to the ground and put her hand around the victim's throat.
The victim's sister intervened and pulled Jenks off the victim. The sister corroborated the victim's story and said she witnessed Jenks holding the victim down. Another resident reported he heard Jenks yelling, but did not see the altercation.
The deputy who interviewed the victim saw various injuries, including red marks and swelling around her eyes, red marks around her neck and multiple bruises on her body. The victim was taken to the Idaho Falls Community Hospital, where staff found the spot where her hair was pulled out.
Jenks denied hitting the victim but admitted to pulling her hair, saying the victim also pulled her hair. She said she had been intoxicated during the incident and could not remember what happened afterward.
The incident was referred to Child Protective Services. Both the victim and her sister were removed from the residence. Another relative took custody of both children.
Jenks originally was charged with misdemeanor injury to a child. A new case was later filed elevating the charge to a felony, punishable with up to 10 years in prison. She was released from jail after posting a $20,000 bond. A no-contact order has been issued between Jenks and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 7 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.