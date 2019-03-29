BOZEMAN, Mont. — A Bozeman woman accused of kicking her son numerous times in the stomach after the boy answered a math problem incorrectly has been charged with assault on a minor.
Bail was set at $5,000 for Latrice Dawn Tatsey, 32, who was arrested Wednesday and charged with the felony. Tatsey appeared via video in Gallatin County Justice Court Thursday before judge Rick West.
According to charging documents:
The Bozeman Police Department received a report of an assault on a minor that happened at Montana State University. The report said Tatsey, an MSU graduate student, kicked her son in his stomach 10 times, and caused bruising, at her apartment at MSU’s family and graduate apartments.
The boy told an officer that his mom got mad at him when he answered a math question incorrectly. Asked if he was in pain, the boy lifted his shirt to show bruises he had on his abdomen.
The boy said Tatsey kicked him while he was sitting in a chair.
Tatsey’s husband said he was braiding his daughter’s hair when the incident happened. He said he jumped over his daughter, and pushed Tatsey away to stop the assault on the boy.
The boy went to school after the incident.
Officers arrested Tatsey at MSU’s campus and took her to the university’s police department. There she admitted to officers she kicked her son and said she punched him in the ribs after “losing her temper” last year. Tatsey said she has issues controlling her anger.
The boy was sent to the emergency room for a cat scan of his stomach and additional medical care.
Judge West also ordered Thursday that Tatsey have no contact with her children unless authorized by Child Protective Services. Alex Jacobi, Tatsey’s attorney, said that would not be issue because the children would be living with their father in Browning.