Two brothers have been charged for lewd conduct with a minor after they both admitted to raping an underage girl.
An incident report from the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office describes how multiple witnesses saw Bryce and Tristton Brumfield, ages 25 and 22 respectively, having sex with the 15-year-old victim. Though both brothers have been charged, they have not been arrested.
According to court records, the victim was living in a tent in the backyard of a friend in the summer of 2018. The Brumfield brothers were living in a recreational vehicle on the same property.
The sheriff’s office began investigating the sexual abuse in September after a social worker with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare learned of the situation.
Police interviewed people who had lived at the property at the time and learned from one witness that Tristton Brumfield of Blackfoot had been seen sleeping with the victim in the tent in the early morning. The witness said the victim later told her she was having sex with both brothers.
The court records indicate the child willingly had sex with both men. Under Idaho law, a minor does not have the ability to consent to sex with an adult, and sexual activity is considered rape by the adult.
Multiple witnesses described an incident where Bryce Brumfield, of Idaho Falls, raped the victim in a car while two adults, including his brother, were in the back seat. Bryce said he had also seen Tristton sexually assault the victim. The other adult told the sheriff’s office she had told both brothers about the victim’s age.
The victim originally refused to speak to law enforcement but later told a detective about the sexual encounters, confirming details shared by multiple witnesses.
Both brothers were charged with two counts of lewd conduct with a minor, punishable with up to life in prison. Because neither of them were arrested, the court issued summons for them to appear in court.
Bryce Brumfield appeared for his arraignment on April 25. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Tristton Brumfield failed to appear for his arraignment scheduled on the same day as his brother’s. A warrant was issued for his arrest.