A Butte County woman is facing three charges for child sexual battery after she reportedly sexually assaulted two teen boys in 2016.
The Butte County Sheriff's Office began investigating the allegations against Amanda Steele, 34, in 2017 after her father-in-law reported he had heard about the incidents involving underage boys who visited her house.
According to the probable cause affidavit, one of the victims said he met with Steele twice for sex in 2016. In an interview with law enforcement, he admitted he had made a video recording of the incident, but that it was lost when he accidentally ran over his computer with his car. He said the two of them had agreed to meet for sex on Snapchat. It was not stated whether Steele knew she was being recorded.
Under Idaho law a minor cannot consent to sex with an adult more than three years older. Sex acts between an adult and a minor are a crime on the part of the adult.
A witness who spent time with the victims at Steele's house said she was flirtatious with them and said he heard one of the victims say he had sex with her before he was 18.
A second victim said the sexual assault occurred two months before he was 18. The probable cause affidavit states he was vague with police and did not want to pursue charges against Steele.
Sheriff's deputies questioned Steele in April 2018. The affidavit states she was vague in her answers, and that she told deputies "I don't really want to talk about it until I have to."
Steele's ex-husband, who had been present during the 2018 interview, contacted deputies in July 2019. He said Steele admitted to having sex with one of the reported victims. He said he witnessed Steele in a hot tub with the victim one day when he came home. He told deputies he didn't report Steele sooner because he was hoping to prevent a divorce.
Steele was charged in November with three counts of sexual battery of a minor child 16 to 17 years of age, each punishable with up to life in prison. She was released from jail after posting a $50,000 bond. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday in the Butte County Courthouse.