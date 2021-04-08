A California man was arrested Wednesday night after he reportedly chased several people along the River Walk with a knife and threatened to kill them.
Idaho Falls Police Department officers responded to the area near the intersection of Broadway Street and Memorial Drive at around 10:40 p.m. According to a news release, police found Justin Breeden, 34, near the intersection of B Street and Capital Avenue holding a knife.
The news release states the first officer on scene drew their gun and told Breeden to drop the weapon. Breeden reportedly refused until more officers arrived on scene. He then dropped the knife, and one of the officers kicked it away.
Breeden reportedly continued to ignore police when they told him to get on the ground. He reportedly told the officers to either shoot him or use a Taser.
One of the officers was able to position behind Breeden and tackle him to the ground and handcuff him.
The four victims told police they had been riding scooters on the River Walk when Breeden reportedly jumped from behind a tree and shoved one of the victims. The group continued on after speaking with Breeden, but noticed he was following them. He then reportedly began threatening the victims.
According to the news release, Breeden drew the knife when the victims turned around to confront him. A witness called 911. According to the probable cause affidavit, Breeden encouraged the victims to call the police as he chased them.
After his arrest, Breeden told police he was "the guy that did everything," and claimed he "threatened all of civilization."
Breeden was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, punishable with up to five years in prison each. He was also charged with misdemeanor battery and resisting arrest.
No-contact orders were issued between Breeden and the victims. His bond was set at $100,000, and Magistrate Judge Michelle Mallard ordered that he be required to report to pretrial services if he made bail. Mallard also ordered a competency evaluation for Breeden.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 21 in Bonneville District Court.