Idaho Falls Police on Feb. 17 arrested a California man who reportedly had 2,000 fentanyl pills after he was found parked at a residence suspected of drug sales.
The arrest comes as eastern Idaho has seen an increase in trafficking of fentanyl, which can be fatal in doses as small as 2 milligrams.
The officer was there to arrest the homeowner on a felony warrant when he found Owens Kelly, 40, parked in the garage. The officer saw Kelly was sitting in a car holding a cup containing a plastic bag.
The officer approached to speak to Kelly, who rolled the car window down one inch. Kelly reportedly refused to exit his car and asked to speak to a sergeant.
Kelly agreed to give the officer the cup he had been holding, which reportedly contained white powder that the officer suspected was methamphetamine.
A K-9 officer was called to the scene and indicated it detected drugs in the car. Police again told Kelly to exit the car, saying they now had probable cause to search the vehicle. He again refused, leading to a 15-minute wait until a sergeant arrived.
The officers told Kelly they would break his car window and force him out of the car if he did not cooperate. Kelly then agreed to exit. The officer wrote in the affidavit that he believed Kelly did a factory reset on his phone before exiting.
Police found a bag in Kelly's pants pocket that reportedly contained 12 grams of suspected methamphetamine. Inside the car they reportedly found a sock containing 2,000 "dirty thirties" — fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone.
Kelly was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, punishable with up to life in prison, and possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison. He also was charged with resisting or obstructing officers, a misdemeanor.
Kelly was released from jail after he posted a $150,000 bond.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1 p.m. March 7 in Bonneville County Court.
