Owens Kelly

Kelly 

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

Idaho Falls Police on Feb. 17 arrested a California man who reportedly had 2,000 fentanyl pills after he was found parked at a residence suspected of drug sales. 

The arrest comes as eastern Idaho has seen an increase in trafficking of fentanyl, which can be fatal in doses as small as 2 milligrams. 


