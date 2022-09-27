A California man was arrested Monday after he reportedly admitted to transporting more than 12 pounds of marijuana to eastern Idaho.
Loren Ralph Denny, 53, also reportedly told an Idaho State Police trooper he grew the marijuana himself and brought it with him while looking to move into Blackfoot.
The trooper was called to an incident involving an officer from Idaho Fish and Game at Ryder Park Ponds in Idaho Falls. The Fish and Game officer reportedly had stopped Denny because he was fishing without a license.
While interviewing Denny, the Fish and Game officer said they smelled marijuana from Denny's car when Denny went to get a cigarette.
When asked by the trooper, Denny reportedly admitted to having marijuana in the car, and also informed the trooper of several more pounds in the trunk. He estimated there were about 10 pounds of marijuana in the car. The affidavit states Denny was "truthful and very cooperative" when questioned by the trooper.
The troopers located the drugs, as well as THC vapes and rolling papers. The drugs had a combined weight of 12.6 pounds.
Denny was charged with trafficking more than five pounds of marijuana but less than 25 pounds, punishable with a mandatory minimum of three years in prison and up to 15 years. His bond was set at $25,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in Bonneville County Court.
