A California man was arrested Friday after Idaho State Police stopped him with a stolen car and more than a pound of methamphetamine.
According to a probable cause affidavit, the car had been reported stolen in Texas. The trooper pulled the driver over. The man, later identified as Robert Scott Fitts Jr., 55, provided an ID that belonged to the car’s original owner.
The trooper pointed out Fitts was taller and heavier than indicated on the driver’s license, which Fitts attributed to “steroids.” Fitts was unable to provide documentation showing he owned the car.
Fitts then admitted to his real name and gave troopers an expired California license with his real identity. Troopers found he had credit cards and checks belonging to the car’s owner.
The car’s owner had also reported he was a victim of identity theft.
A Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived with a K-9 officer that indicated there were drugs in the car. Law enforcement found meth pipes, a small baggie and a Ziplock bag of meth, and a plastic tube containing more meth. The Ziplock bag contained more than a pound of meth. Fitts told law enforcement he was headed for Montana.
Fitts was charged with trafficking 400 grams or more of methamphetamine, punishable with a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence, with a minimum fine of $25,000. He was also charged with grand theft, punishable with up to 14 years in prison, and two misdemeanors.
Fitts’ bond was set at $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Aug. 30 in the Bonneville County Courthouse.