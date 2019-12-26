Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies on Christmas night arrested a man who, they said, intentionally backed his vehicle into another and then prompted a lockdown at Idaho Falls Community Hospital due to a report he went there looking for his ex-wife.
Stephen Moreau, 32, of Bakersfield, Calif., had made multiple statements that he was going to kill his ex-wife, her family told law enforcement. Moreau’s family thought he was watching her residence and had followed a family member of hers to the hospital, where he thought she was located, according to a sheriff’s office news release.
Deputies said they received information just before 10 p.m. that Moreau was in the area. Then, at 10:15 p.m., Idaho Falls police responded to a hit-and-run crash at 25th Street and St. Clair Road. Police said Moreau had been stopped at a stop sign for an extended period before getting out and confronting an SUV behind him whose driver had honked at him. As the SUV tried to drive around Moreau, he intentionally backed his truck into the other vehicle’s passenger side door and fled, authorities said.
As city police and sheriff’s deputies searched for Moreau, they received word he was at the hospital looking for his ex-wife. The hospital was put on a brief lockdown while deputies and hospital security searched the building. Then, a sheriff’s deputy found Moreau driving on South St. Clair near 17th Street, stopped him with the help of city police and took him into custody.
Moreau was booked into Bonneville County Jail on charges of felony aggravated assault for the crash and misdemeanor charges of second-degree stalking. Felony aggravated assault conviction is punishable by up to five years in prison and/or a fine of up to $5,000. According to court records, bond was set at $2,500 for each charge Thursday, with a pretrial conference scheduled for Feb. 20, 2020.