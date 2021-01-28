A California pair was arrested Wednesday after they were caught carrying more than two pounds of marijuana.
Marley Morlet, 23, and Garrett Robinson, 28, both admitted the marijuana belonged to them, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office responded around 11 p.m. after callers reported two people were arguing in a parking lot on East Iona Road.
The affidavit states the deputy could smell marijuana from the car as soon as Morlet opened the door. The deputy reportedly saw a bag with a green leafy substance as Morlet searched for her identification.
Robinson and Morlet both admitted to owning the marijuana, which weighed approximately 2.67 pounds. Two glass marijuana bongs were found in the car.
Robinson and Morlet were arrested and taken to the Bonneville County Jail. They were charged with trafficking marijuana, punishable with a minimum of one year in prison and up to 15 years, and a minimum fine of $5,000. They were also both charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
Morlet's bond was set at $10,000, and Robinson's was set at $15,000. They were both offered release on pretrial supervision if they posted bond.
Preliminary hearings for both defendants are scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 10 in Bonneville District Court.