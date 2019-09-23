A California woman who was arrested nearly two years ago with a pound of meth has been sentenced to prison.
Brittany Lonj’e Jones, 33, was sentenced to four to six years in prison for more than a pound of meth that was found in her car.
Jones was arrested in December 2017 during a traffic stop on Interstate 15. According to court records, Jones was visibly agitated and had bloodshot eyes.
The Idaho State Police trooper called a K-9 officer to check the car, making Jones more nervous.
The dog found vacuum-sealed packages in the car that contained more than a pound of methamphetamine. State police estimated the value of the drugs to be between $8,000 and $10,000.
Jones was originally charged with trafficking more than 400 grams of methamphetamine and driving under the influence. The DUI charge was dismissed and the drug charge reduced to trafficking more than 28 grams of meth but less than 200 grams.
In addition to prison, Jones was also sentenced to pay a $10,000 fine.