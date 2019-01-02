CALDWELL — A 14-year-old was seriously injured Wednesday when struck by a bullet from a drive-by shooting, according to the Canyon County Sheriff's Office.
The bullet passed through the walls of a house on the 14000 block of Helen Lane in Caldwell. The house was hit multiple times.
The teenager remains at a local hospital for treatment.
The shooting was reported to the sheriff's office about 3:40 a.m. Investigators believe the shooting was targeted and gang-related.
“It is troublesome to see a resurgence in gang activity in our community, especially when innocent children are caught in the middle,” said Canyon County Sheriff Kieran Donahue. “Those who were involved in this incident, either before or after, will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. If you know something, you need to come forward.”
The FBI is offering up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Canyon County Sheriff’s Office at 208-454-7531 or 208-454-7480 or Crime Stoppers at 208-343-COPS.