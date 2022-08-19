Capt. Bill Squires retired from the Idaho Falls Police Department effective Thursday after 27 years with the department.
Squires first joined the Idaho Falls Police Department in 1995. As captain, Squires oversaw the department's patrol officers.
Idaho Falls Police Department Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said Squires would be replaced by Lt. Jessica Marley, who officially will be promoted to captain in the next week.
Squires saw several police chiefs come and go during his career. Before he was part of the department's administration, Squires was president of the local chapter of the Fraternal Order of Police.
In 2017, Squires, then a lieutenant, made the short list of candidates to replace Mark McBride as police chief, and was the only internalcandidate considered. The city ultimately chose Bryce Johnson for the job.
In 2019, Squires led the department's detectives in the investigation that resulted in the arrest of Brian Dripps for the rape and murder of Angie Dodge. The case had followed Squires throughout his time in the department, as he was one of the responding officers the night she was murdered.
Squires worked with CeCe Moore, a genetic genealogist, to trace the relatives of the DNA samples recovered at the scene of Dodge's murder. The detectives identified Dripps as a likely suspect and confirmed he was a DNA match with a sample retrieved from a cigarette butt. The investigation brought closure to a case that had gone cold for more than 20 years.