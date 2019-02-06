A Rigby man was sentenced to four years of probation last week for stealing a car last August.
Oliver David Jones, 34, was arrested after he was seen driving a Toyota pickup that had been reported missing in Idaho Falls. The owner had parked it on the 900 block of 17th Street while visiting a store and left his keys in the truck.
The owner's father said he saw Jones exit the truck a few blocks from where it was stolen. Jones got into another car in the parking lot, then immediately left that car and ran away on foot. The owner of the second car also saw Jones enter the vehicle before fleeing.
The victim's father and an Idaho Falls Police Department officer chased Jones and caught him.
Jones pleaded guilty to felony grand theft and unlawful injury. A misdemeanor charge for resisting arrest. He was given an underlying sentence of one-and-a-half to four-and-a-half years in prison.
Jones also was charged $1,705.50 in fees and fines, and required to serve 100 hours of community service.