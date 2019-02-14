An accessory charge against an Idaho Falls woman has been dismissed as part of her husband's plea agreement.
Stacy Nelson, 31, was charged in January with harboring a person charged with a felony. Her husband, Cody Nelson, was wanted for hunting without a license. Cody Nelson agreed to plead guilty in the hunting case if his wife's charge was dismissed. The case against Stacy Nelson was closed Feb. 7.
During a traffic stop on Dec. 23, Cody Nelson refused to step out of the car when ordered by a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy. He instead moved to the driver's seat to escape. The deputy responded by drawing his weapon.
"I believe there is probable cause that Cody Nelson committed 5 counts of IC 18-1501(1)(F), injury to a child, when he used his kids as a shield at gunpoint by exclaiming 'Kids are in the car, pull the (expletive) trigger!'" the deputy wrote in his report. Cody Nelson was charged with felony injury to a child for the statement, punishable with up to 10 years in prison, and attempting to elude an officer, punishable with up to five years in prison.
Stacy Nelson was left behind with her oldest son when her husband fled. She later told Cody Nelson to turn himself in. Cody Nelson refused, saying he would surrender on Dec. 26. He was later arrested on Jan. 1.
Cody Nelson is scheduled to be sentenced 10 a.m. March 6 for unlawful killing and unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, both punishable with up to five years in prison, and possession of a controlled substance, punishable with up to seven years in prison. Another unlawful killing charge and several misdemeanors were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.
The charges for fleeing police and child injury are scheduled for a status conference the same day.