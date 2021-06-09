Chad Daybell entered not guilty pleas Wednesday in all eight charges that were filed against him in May.
Daybell has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, two count of criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and grand theft, and two counts of insurance fraud.
The charges were filed in Fremont County after an extensive investigation involving local, state and federal law enforcement found Daybell and his wife, Lori Vallow, were involved in plans to kill her children and Daybell's then-wife, Tamara Daybell.
After Daybell and his attorney, John Prior, entered the not guilty pleas, District Judge Steven Boyce set a scheduling conference for June 23 to discuss the timeline for a jury trial.
First-degree murder is punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence, or the death penalty. Criminal conspiracy to commit first-degree murder is punishable with the same penalty. Insurance fraud is punishable with up to 15 years in prison.