The Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office announced today there will be a hearing in the case against Kenneth Jay Jones, who is charged for the murder of Stephanie Eldredge.
Court records indicate the hearing, scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at the Bonneville County Courthouse, will be a change of plea. Jones is charged with second-degree murder, punishable with a minimum of 10 years in prison and up to a life sentence. He pleaded not guilty when he was arraigned in August 2019.
Eldredge was killed in 2007. Her body was found in 2010.
Jones was charged in March 2019, after a renewed investigation by the Idaho Falls Police Department found evidence connecting him to the body, including statements he made to a former prison bunkmate.