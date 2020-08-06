Charges have been dismissed against an Idaho Falls man arrested for attempted strangulation and aggravated assault.
Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor John Dewey said the prosecutor's office moved to dismiss the case after determining there was insufficient evidence against Nolen Elam, 29.
According to Dewey, the victim recanted her statements in documents filed with the Bonneville County Courthouse.
Elam was arrested after the victim told a Bonneville County Sheriff's Office deputy he had attacked and choked her following an argument. She said Elam had threatened to kill her and kill himself. The deputy observed red marks on the victim's neck and chest.