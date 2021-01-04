An Idaho Falls man who reportedly shot and injured a man during a confrontation on New Year’s Eve was charged Monday.
Walter Ismael Alarcon Aguirre, 42, reportedly shot the victim twice during a dispute, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Idaho Falls Police Department detectives interviewed Aguirre and the victim after they were both taken to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
The affidavit states the victim was originally reluctant to talk to police or to identify the shooter.
The victim told police he was at an acquaintance’s apartment on St. Clair Road when Aguirre shot at him. He claimed Aguirre fired a blank at him at first before shooting real bullets. The victim claimed he knew the first round was a blank because of how “lackadaisically” Aguirre fired the gun.
The victim did not provide details to police on the following shots, saying only that he fell and believed his arm was broken. Court records state he had a bullet wound to the arm and a second bullet wound in his leg.
Aguirre, who lived at the rental property, told police he was visiting another tenant. He said the victim arrived and was arguing with the tenant. He said that when he went to check on the situation, the victim immediately shot a gun in his direction.
Police investigated the scene of the incident and did not find evidence that shots had been fired in Aguirre’s direction. Police found five casings at the scene that appeared to have been fired by Aguirre toward the victim as the victim exited the back door.
Aguirre was treated for a gunshot wound on his arm that he claimed the victim caused by shooting him. Public Information Officer Jessica Clements said police concluded, however, that the gunshot wound was likely self-inflicted by Aguirre.
The affidavit states Aguirre’s injury was consistent with a close-range gunshot, citing burn marks and gunpowder stippling on his arm.
Aguirre was arrested and charged with aggravated battery and unlawful discharge of a weapon in an occupied building, both punishable with up to 15 years in prison. His bond was set at $60,000. A no-contact order was issued between Aguirre and the victim.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Jan. 15 in Bonneville District Court.
Aguirre was previously arrested in 2019 after he threatened two people with a rifle. The case was reduced to a misdemeanor as part of a plea agreement, and he was sentenced to probation, which he completed in June 2020.