An Idaho Falls man who robbed a store at knifepoint last April was sentenced to prison Monday.
Dakota Kelso, 29, called his actions "a cry for help," and asked the court for leniency, citing his difficulty growing up and his mental health.
District Judge Bruce Pickett agreed Kelso's mental health was a factor in the incident but said he still made a deliberate choice to threaten someone for money. He ordered Kelso to serve two to 15 years in prison.
Kelso's sentence came after he pleaded guilty to demanding $1,500 from an employee at Check into Cash while brandishing a knife.
Kelso had entered the store to ask for a loan and had partially completed paperwork requesting $1,500. Before fleeing the store on a skateboard with the $529 the employee gave him, he left the form behind with his name and address, which the police used to locate him. He was found hiding under a couch at his home after a judge issued a search warrant. The knife and cash were also found.
Chief Public Defender Jordan Crane asked that his client be given probation and ordered to work in the Wood Project, a specialty court that promotes recovery.
Crane said his client's mental health had improved in the 237 days he served in the local jail, estimating it was the longest time in a while Kelso had been sober. Crane said he was struck by a comment Kelso made before the sentencing about how aware he was now of how the addiction to methamphetamine had affected his life.
Crane acknowledged probation was a bold request for a crime punishable with up to a life sentence, but he echoed Kelso's statement that it was a cry for help.
"You know what, probation is hard," Crane said. "Wood Court is even harder."
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Alex Muir argued for a prison sentence with no probation or retained jurisdiction. He pointed out Kelso was already on probation when he committed the robbery. While in jail, Kelso had to be placed in maximum security for disciplinary violations.
Muir cited the presentence investigation that found Kelso was a high risk to reoffend. He said if Kelso needed help, there were better ways to cry for help than threatening a person with a knife.
"He could have gone to his probation officer," Muir said. "He could have not quit treatment."
Kelso apologized for the robbery. He said he realized during the incident what he was doing was wrong and apologized to the victim.
"I would like to prove to you and society, and especially the girl from Check into Cash that I can be more for society," Kelso said.
In handing down his ruling, Pickett said a probation sentence would undermine the seriousness of the robbery. He agreed with Muir that Kelso should have contacted his probation officer if he was having trouble, noting the probation officer had made multiple unsuccessful attempts to contact Kelso.
Pickett also challenged Kelso about his claim that he realized it was wrong during the robbery. The judge wondered why Kelso did not stop, then, and exit the store.
"You didn't leave the knife," Pickett said. "You didn't leave the money."