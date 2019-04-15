An Idaho Falls man who admitted to robbing a Check into Cash store was arraigned in court Monday.
Dakota Kelso, 29, was charged with robbery, punishable with a minimum of five years in prison and up to a life sentence.
Police were able to identify Kelso as the robber because he filled out an application for a $1,500 loan signed with his name, then left the paperwork behind while fleeing.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Kelso entered the store at 11:30 a.m. He filled out the loan paperwork until two other customers left the building.
Kelso reportedly approached the employee, drew a red-and-black knife, pointed it at her and demanded $1,500.
The victim gave Kelso $529 in cash. According to the affidavit, Kelso apologized to the victim and said he would repay the money before fleeing. Two witnesses reported seeing Kelso go west on 17th Street on a skateboard.
After discovering the paperwork, police went to Kelso’s house on 9th Street. The affidavit states Kelso saw the police and fled inside. His father answered the door and confirmed Kelso lived there, but would not speak further with police.
A search warrant was approved at 4 p.m. Kelso was found hiding under a couch. The money, knife and skateboard were all found in the house or on the property. Kelso admitted to the robbery in an interview with a detective.
Kelso’s bond was set at $150,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. April 26 in Bonneville County Courthouse.