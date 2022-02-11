Bonneville County Chief Deputy Prosecutor Alayne Bean addresses the judge during the sentencing of Philip Schwab for the murder of Kaylynn Blue at the Bonneville County Courthouse on Wednesday, June 30, 2021. Bean, on Feb. 11, 2022, was appointed to succeed Daniel Clark as Bonneville County Prosecutor. Clark is leaving the post to become a Magistrate Judge for Jefferson County.
Chief Deputy Prosecutor Alayne Bean will succeed her boss as the Bonneville County Prosecutor.
Daniel Clark, who has served as prosecutor since 2015, is leaving to become Magistrate Judge for Jefferson County after the retirement of Judge Robert Crowley.
The Bonneville County Commissioners Office announced its decision on Clark's replacement Friday. Bean will take over as prosecutor on Feb. 24, the same day Clark begins as judge. She will be the first woman to hold the office.
Bean was among three candidates submitted to the county commissionby the Bonneville County Republican Central Committee.
Bean's appointment lasts until 2025, with the position going before voters in 2024. Clark was last elected in 2020.
"I want to thank the Commissioners and the Bonneville County Central Committee for entrusting me to serve in this very important role," Bean said in a statement to the Post Register. “There have been many dedicated attorneys who have held this post before me. I am proud to be a part of a select group who are dedicated to (this)community and securing the rights of crime victims."
Clark said he will be working with Bean on the transition over the next few days.
Bean has worked at the prosecutor's office since 2013 and became Chief Deputy Prosecutor in November 2020 after her predecessor John Dewey left.
Clark expressed confidence in his successor, saying the pressures she has faced already as chief deputy have prepared her for the challenges of the job.
Bean graduated with a bachelor's degree from University of Utah in 1995. She got her law degree from University of Idaho College of Law in 2015.
Bean began working at the prosecutor's office as a pro bono extern in 2013 and interned for former Chief Deputy Prosecutor James Murdock in 2015. In October 2015, she was hired as a deputy prosecutor handling felony drug crimes and juvenile prosecutions. In 2020, she became Senior Deputy Prosecutor for the county, handling homicides, robberies and sex crimes. She also has worked with problem-solving court programs that work to assist people convicted of crimes, and discussed changes in the law with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office.
As chief deputy Bean took on child sex abuse cases and prosecuted Philip Schwab, the man who stabbed his girlfriend 25 times, buried her in a shallow grave and killed her dogs. Schwab was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison.