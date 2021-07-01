Idaho Falls Police Department Chief Bryce Johnson presented the latest statistics on crime in Idaho Falls Monday to the City Council.
Among the highlights of the presentation were an 85 percent increase in reports of aggravated battery. Johnson said the increase in these crimes, combined with the reduced jail space cause by the COVID-19 pandemic, meant officers spent less time on proactive policing, such as traffic stops.
“The reductions we saw were reductions in our ability to do the work,” Johnson said. “It wasn’t that those crimes weren’t occurring.”
Arrests in Idaho Falls were down 22 percent, according to Johnson. He explained that, in order to reduce the risk of the coronavirus spreading in the jail, the department did not make arrests in some minor cases. Among these were a 10 percent decrease in traffic stop arrests, an 8 percent drop in DUI arrests and a 17 percent drop in drug offense arrests.
In contrast, police found themselves busier than ever responding to violent crimes, which were up 10 percent in Idaho Falls compared to 2019.
Johnson noted that the MeToo movement led to a spike in reports of sexual assaults from previous years. Part of that increase included reports of sexual assaults from years past, meaning the number of reported sexual assaults in those years did not equal the number of sexual assaults that occurred. As a result, total reports of sexual assaults in Idaho Falls were down, but there were more incidents reported that occurred in 2020 than there were reports of incidents in 2019 that occurred that same year.
Property crimes increased 20 percent in Idaho Falls compared to 2019. Vehicle burglaries more than doubled, increasing by 115 percent. Vehicle thefts also nearly doubled this year, growing by 94 percent compared to a year ago. Johnson said the vehicle burglary numbers may be inflated by a change in how cases are counted.
The most drastic change was in aggravated batteries, crimes in which a person attacked and seriously injured another person, which were up 85 percent from 122 incidents in 2019 to 226 in 2020. A council member asked Johnson if that was from people being cooped together during the pandemic. Johnson said there was an increase in domestic violence, but that there were also several incidents between strangers.
“I don’t want to get graphic, but there were multiple really serious violent crimes,” Johnson said. He added that the crimes were mostly committed by local Idaho Falls residents, not people from out of town.
“I’m not happy about these numbers,” Johnson told the council members. “To be blunt, nobody wants to show an 85 percent increase in aggravated battery.”
Despite the increase in violent crimes, Johnson said there was an increase in clearance rate, the number of cases that were solved. Clearance rate was up 5 percent compared to 2019. Johnson said the department had improved its management of records.
Mental health calls increased 20 percent, which Johnson said is on par with national trends where mental health has become a growing focus. He added that mental health calls will continue to increase. The city council briefly discussed ways to address mental health concerns outside of policing.
“If we deal with the price of housing, then maybe, if we can help with that, there’s a little less anxiety too,” Council Member John Radford said.
Mayor Rebecca Casper said, however, that addressing mental illness is typically the responsibility of state government, and for the city government to address it would require more resources, paid for with more tax dollars.
“Anything we can do to make our city more desirable, and attractive, livable, learnable, playable, all those things contribute to mental well being,” Casper said. “I just want to make sure that we never capitulate and say ‘mental illness is our responsibility.’”
Johnson noted that several cities have tried setting up a response to mental health crises that does not involve police officers. He said most of those incidents still required a response from officers.
“Having a co-response with both a mental health provider and a police officer is really the model you want to shoot for,” Johnson said. “We’re not there, but we’re doing the best with what we have.”
Johnson presented demographic data showing 90 percent of traffic stops by Idaho Falls Police were estimated to involve white individuals, and 5 percent were Hispanic or Latino individuals. The population of Idaho Falls is 80 percent white non-Hispanic and 15 percent Hispanic or Latino, according to the 2020 Census. Johnson suggested the numbers on traffic stops were skewed because officers were incorrectly identifying Latino people as white, adding that the police data was based on officer perceptions.
The Idaho Falls Police Department conducted six internal affairs investigations in 2020, two of which were sustained. Johnson said the two incidents resulted in training and discipline, but were relatively minor offenses. He said he could not discuss specifics of the incidents publicly, as Idaho law prevents law enforcement and other government employers from discussing personnel discipline.
Johnson did not have data on use of force by officers, saying it was something the department was still working out how to track. He said use of force did increase in 2019, tying it to the increase in violent offenses police responded to. The department is also putting together a tracking system to collect data on minor complaints against officers. The department is using a system called SmartForce, which may also be able to track use of force by officers.
A city council member asked Johnson if there was an increase in hostility to officers in the aftermath of George Floyd’s death by an officer in Minneapolis, and the nationwide protests that followed. Johnson said it was a mixed bag: Some officers saw more support, saying they couldn’t buy their own food because strangers offered to pay for their meals in a show of support.
“It’s sometimes embarrassing for us to have that happen, but that’s happened over and over again,” Johnson said.
Other community members, Johnson said, were more “vitriol” in their response, though he did not share details on negative responses to police.
The protests did lead to changes in department policy, including increased emphasis on officers’ duty to intercede in and report incidents where police act wrongly. Chokeholds were banned by the department. Carotid control holds, which cut off blood flow to the brain, are still allowed, but their standard for use is now higher.
“Any of the big, major national cases that you’ve seen on television, body camera video or something where they said ‘I can’t breathe,’ and they’ve died from these types of techniques allegedly, would not fit our policy for the use of carotid control,” Johnson said. “They would have to be swinging their arms and kicking their feet at the officers.”
The department has also assigned liaison officers for Idaho Falls’ African American and Hispanic communities, which Johnson said have gone well and allowed the department to build bridges in the community.