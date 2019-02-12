An Idaho Falls man was arraigned in court Monday on charges based on pictures of child pornography found on his tablet computer.
Scot Charles Wilson, 36, told police he had started downloading child pornography in June when he was released from jail. He was arrested in September for methamphetamine use. Wilson was sentenced in 2014 for drug possession.
The probation officer wrote in her report that a family member asked her to review two tablets Wilson owned. One of the tablets was open to several porn sites including one depicting children 2-3 years old being sexually abused by adult men.
An app on the tablet contained hundreds of pictures of child pornography. The tablet was turned over to a detective with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Investigators were granted a search warrant for the device. They discovered 1,471 images of child pornography, hundreds of which depicted children being raped and sexually abused by adult men and women. The victims ranged in age from infancy to 16 years old.
Wilson admitted to a detective he had downloaded the images, saying he would view them while he was high on drugs.
Wilson was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a child by possessing or accessing sexually exploitative material, each punishable with up to 10 years in prison. His bond was set at $35,000.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Feb. 22 in Bonneville County Courthouse.