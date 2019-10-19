At the Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Center in Idaho Falls, there’s a room where children who have experienced the worst breach of trust can share their stories.
Toys and colorful wallpaper help to comfort the children as they tell counselors about the physical and sexual abuse they have suffered, often at the hands of a parent or other trusted adult.
The forensic interviews, an interview in which a trained therapist talks to a child about abuse they have suffered, are part of a difficult investigation process that has become increasingly common in Idaho as sexual abuse of children becomes more ubiquitous.
Therapists and law enforcement say child sex abuse is on the rise in eastern Idaho. There have been more reports of sex abuse, more victims, and more hours spent investigating and prosecuting those who abuse children for sexual gratification.
According to Teena McBride, director of the Domestic Violence Center, the number of forensic interviews with children reporting physical and sexual abuse has nearly doubled in the past year. In 2018, there were 26 forensic interviews conducted between July and September. During the same time period in 2019, there were 50 such interviews.
“That doesn’t include the sex exams,” McBride said, referring to sexual assault examinations that can be conducted at the center to collect physical evidence of sexual assault.
Other sources also report increases in sex crimes and child pornography in eastern Idaho. According to data available on the Idaho State Police website, sex crimes, including those with adult victims, increased 13.31 percent throughout the state from 2017 and 2018, and by 6.57 percent in Bonneville County.
Child pornography has seen a slight decrease statewide, from 244 cases in 2017 to 239 in 2018. However, there was a large increase in Bonneville County, where child pornography cases rose 62.5 percent.
That growth is happening despite an overall 5 percent drop in crime in Bonneville County.
The increase in such crimes has, in recent years, been met with increased resources to prosecute them.
In 2015, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced the appointment of a Special Assistant United States Attorney for eastern Idaho. From January 2016 through July 13, 2018, the U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted an additional 105 offenders for a variety of federal crimes, including child porn, in eastern Idaho.
In March, the Idaho Attorney General’s office approved a budget that contained $118,900 to hire another eastern Idaho-based investigator for the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
In an April email to the Post Register, Scott Graf, spokesman for Attorney General Lawrence Wasden, said “ICAC worked more than 60 cases in eastern Idaho last year alone. The new position will help address the constantly increasing volume of referrals our office receives.”
For local law enforcement officers, the increase in crimes against children has been palpable.
“The optimistic part of me wants to say there’s an increase in awareness,” said Jared Mendenhall, a detective with the Idaho Falls Police Department and a member of the state’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
Technology has played a role in the explosion of both child sexual abuse and the viewing of images resulting from that abuse. According to a New York Times report published last month, 18.4 million new images of child pornography were discovered online in 2018, that’s more than a third of all the child pornography law enforcement have ever found.
“In 1998, there were over 3,000 reports of child sexual abuse imagery,” the Times reported. “In 2014, that number surpassed 1 million for the first time.”
In addition to investigating child sex crimes, Mendenhall gives presentations to schools and religious organizations to raise awareness of the warning signs of child sex abuse. There’s more willingness by adults to report suspected sexual abuse of children. Discussions of how children are manipulated are more common, particularly after institutions such as the Roman Catholic Church and Boy Scouts of America have been embroiled in scandals for covering up such crimes in the past.
But Mendenhall also believes the increase in reporting has been matched by an increase in people committing child sexual abuse and searching for child pornography.
McBride also suspects more offenses are being committed. Part of the increase in forensic interviews comes from counties that in the past have seen little or no reported child sex abuse.
According to McBride, Butte County, which reported no sex crimes or child pornography offenses in either 2017 or 2018, has started seeing local cases this year.
Law enforcement officers have increasingly pooled their resources to investigate child sex abuse and child pornography. The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force includes teams of officers from all 50 states.
The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children coordinates with law enforcement nationwide to track child pornography and identify victims, providing resources that may not be available for smaller law enforcement offices. Online access has also made it easier for victims to find resources and report abuse.
During a forensic interview, the counselor develops a relationship with the child to earn the trust necessary for a conversation about abuse. Oftentimes victims lack the language to describe sexual abuse, and they may have been groomed to believe what happened to them is normal.
“Sometimes it’s not until after (the abuse) they learn it’s wrong,” Mendenhall said.
Other times the abuse comes to light after parents recognize the child acting out or showing unusual discomfort with being touched. Mendenhall said families, and representatives from schools and other institutions are more comfortable contacting police even when they are unsure if there was sexual abuse.
Some of the forensic interviews conducted involve physical, rather than sexual abuse. McBride said, however, that the vast majority are sexual abuse.
Physical abuse may not be reported because historically it has been normalized as an appropriate way to discipline children, McBride said. In contrast, most adults recognize that sexual abuse of a child is a major offense.
“Hopefully, the tolerance regarding children and crimes being committed against them is beginning to erode,” McBride said.
Mendenhall said, however, that victims of sexual abuse and their families can still be reluctant to come forward because the perpetrator is often a relative. McBride said she has seen cases where one parent was afraid to report child sexual abuse by their partner out of fear they would lose custody of their children.
The domestic violence center provides ongoing counseling not only to the victims, but also their parents, helping them through the court process and media coverage that typically follows a sexual abuse allegation.
Such resources are not easily accessible throughout the state, however. Domestic violence and sexual assault centers are often based in larger communities, which means families in rural areas must travel for an interview or examination. Mendenhall said he has heard from law enforcement officers who have worked on cases where the families had to travel 100 miles or more for an interview.
Though more domestic violence centers are open today than were open a year ago, the workers still feel the strain. McBride said employees often take a “mental health day” off to help them cope with the crimes they learn about.
“It’s been four years since we took all this on and started working with all these little people,” McBride said. “I thought we were seeing a lot of little people coming through our doors when we first started, and we’re seeing way more than we did at that time.”