In this May 16, 2019 photo, Christopher Tapp hugs Carol Dodge at the conclusion of a press conference where the Idaho Falls Police announced that Brian Leigh Dripps had been arrested for the murder of Carol’s daughter Angie in 1996, in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Detectives identified Dripps using GEDmatch. Carol’s son Brent is pictured left.

 Monte LaOrange / Post Register

Chris Tapp and Carol Dodge will appear together on Thursday's episode of Dr. Oz.

The episode, which was recorded in September, will air an interview with the two discussing Tapp's arrest for the rape and murder of Carol's daughter Angie Dodge, and his recent exoneration.

According to the show's website, Angie's brother Brent Dodge, Tapp's defense attorney John Thomas and genetic genealogist CeCe Moore will also be guests on the show.

Tapp was convicted in 1997 for Angie's murder. In July he was exonerated after another man, Brian Dripps, admitted to the murder. Dripps was identified as a suspect after Moore used DNA from the crime scene to identify a relative of Dripps.

The episode is scheduled to air at 11 a.m.

