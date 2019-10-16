Chris Tapp and Carol Dodge will appear together on Thursday's episode of Dr. Oz.
The episode, which was recorded in September, will air an interview with the two discussing Tapp's arrest for the rape and murder of Carol's daughter Angie Dodge, and his recent exoneration.
According to the show's website, Angie's brother Brent Dodge, Tapp's defense attorney John Thomas and genetic genealogist CeCe Moore will also be guests on the show.
Tapp was convicted in 1997 for Angie's murder. In July he was exonerated after another man, Brian Dripps, admitted to the murder. Dripps was identified as a suspect after Moore used DNA from the crime scene to identify a relative of Dripps.
The episode is scheduled to air at 11 a.m.