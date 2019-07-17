Judge Alan Stephens vacated Christopher Tapp's conviction for the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge on Wednesday. That followed a motion filed by prosecutors, who concluded that with the arrest of Brian Dripps, who has confessed to committing the murder alone, there was credible evidence that Tapp was convicted of a crime he did not commit.
Tapp spent 20 years wrongfully imprisoned for the rape and murder of Dodge, before he was released in a 2017 resentencing agreement that vacated his rape conviction and allowed him to immediately leave prison in return for dropping challenges to his murder conviction.
Stephens, visibly affected by the proceedings, had words of sympathy for Tapp.
"I don't think any of us can imagine what it is like to experience imprisonment for a crime you didn't commit," he said.
Dripps is due in court next month for a preliminary hearing.
