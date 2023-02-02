Braxton Combs

Braxton Combs

 Bonneville County Sheriff's Office

An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to retained jurisdiction Thursday for sexual abuse of a child and attempting to elude police. 

District Judge Michael Whyte told Braxton Combs, 22, that he would have given him a prison sentence if it weren't for evidence showing he had improved his behavior through therapy and sex offender treatment programs since his arrest. 


