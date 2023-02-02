An Idaho Falls man was sentenced to retained jurisdiction Thursday for sexual abuse of a child and attempting to elude police.
District Judge Michael Whyte told Braxton Combs, 22, that he would have given him a prison sentence if it weren't for evidence showing he had improved his behavior through therapy and sex offender treatment programs since his arrest.
Combs was arrested in June 2020 after the victim in the sexual abuse case was hospitalized for a drug overdose. While at the hospital, two witnesses told police that they saw Combs go into a room alone with the victim and kiss him in June 2019, and that the teen victim said they had sex.
Both Combs and the teenager originally denied the accusation, but Combs has since pleaded guilty, admitting he had sex with the teenager and gave him drugs.
In January 2022, Combs was again arrested after he was involved in a car crash and attempted to flee from officers. He had been drinking, according to court records, and his license had already been suspended from a previous drunk driving incident.
Combs pleaded guilty to child sex abuse, attempting to elude police in a vehicle and driving under the influence in exchange for other misdemeanor charges being dropped.
Defense Attorney Neal Randall pointed to his client's age when discussing the sex abuse. Combs was 19 at the time.
"Braxton was just barely... an adult himself and made some serious mistakes," Randall said.
Randall pointed out that the psychosexual evaluation had found Combs to be a moderate risk of reoffense, but the presentence investigation, which was done several months after the psychosexual evaluation, found him to be a low risk to reoffend.
Randall said the difference showed the treatment had been effective in helping Combs change his behavior. He asked Whyte to give Combs a probation sentence, also citing that his client had stayed employed and that his employers had praised his work ethic.
Bonneville County Deputy Prosecutor Jacob Jones recommended a retained jurisdiction. He said Combs not only had sex with a child, but gave him drugs, and the presentence investigation found he was a high risk for substance abuse.
In a statement to the court, Combs said he had been sober for a year and apologized for his actions.
"I've seen the damage and offense I've caused other people," Combs said.
Whyte said he agreed with Randall that the change in his evaluations showed Combs was serious about making up for his crimes. He also said the charges were Combs' first felony offenses, and that the psychosexual evaluation found the sexual abuse was, "more the result of your impulsivity and poor judgment" than a sexual attraction to minors.
The judge added, however, that his arrest in 2022 while he was already facing charges hurt his case.
Whyte gave Combs an underlying sentence of four to 15 years in prison for the child sex abuse charge and two to five years for attempting to elude police.
A rider program, also known as retained jurisdiction, is a treatment program focused on reducing recidivism through classes aimed at changing behavior. The program lasts between six months and a year. When Combs completes the program, Whyte will decide whether to place him on probation, or to impose the underlying sentence.
Combs will be required to register as a sex offender upon his release.
