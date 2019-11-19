The Idaho Falls Police Department recognized three community members Thursday for their recent good deeds in Idaho Falls.
Matthew Campbell and Michael Griffin were both awarded Citizen's Certificates of Merit for an incident in June in which they rescued a woman contemplating suicide.
A third man, Shawn Johansson, assisted an Idaho Falls Police detective by blocking a fleeing suspect in August, allowing the man to be apprehended.
The Citizen's Certificate of Merit is awarded by the department for non-officers who provide substantial assistance to the department. Police officers and department staff make nominations that are considered by the department.
According to a department news release, Campbell and Griffin found the woman on railroad tracks with a train incoming. The two put themselves at risk to move the woman from harm and helped her stay calm until officers arrived.
Johansson was in Tautphaus Park when he witnessed a man fleeing a police detective. Because Johansson blocked an escape route, the suspect attempted to climb a fence, where the detective and Johansson caught and arrested him.