The Idaho Falls City Council voted Thursday to adjust its police pay incentives.
The Council's unanimous vote to make some changes to the Police Personnel Manual will raise the pay dispatchers get for having advanced Peace Officer Standards and Training certificates to make it equivalent to what police officers get for the same certifications. This will cost the city $7,686.
It also authorizes the city to offer additional pay to officers who speak other languages. Currently, officers who speak Spanish get extra language pay, but this would let the city give extra pay for more languages if others are also deemed helpful. And it made some tweaks to the uniform allowance policy to align it with existing practice. At the moment undercover officers are the only ones who get a uniform allowance, said Chief Bryce Johnson. Neither of these changes are expected to have any immediate fiscal impact.