Several law enforcement officials in the Bonneville County area will host a town hall Nov. 17.
The event will allow members of the community to question them about law enforcement practices.
Attending will be Bonneville County Prosecutor Randy Neal, Idaho Falls Police Chief Bryce Johnson, Bonneville County Sheriff Samuel Hulse and Idaho State Police Capt. Chris Weadick.
The four will be at Eagle Rock Middle School starting at 6:30 p.m.
The town hall comes weeks after Neal was formally elected Bonneville County Prosecutor on Tuesday. He has served as interim prosecutor since the resignation of his predecessor, Alayne Bean. The shift resulted in nearly the entire staff of prosecuting attorneys changing over the course of a few months.
Hulse has been sheriff for nearly two years after his predecessor, Paul Wilde, retired. Johnson has been police chief since 2017. Weadick was promoted to captain in 2021.
“We always value the opportunity to meet with our community members,” Johnson said in a news release. “Public safety and criminal justice are community concerns. I am looking forward to the dialogue and hope it will be beneficial for all who attend.”
All three law enforcement offices have increased their recruitment efforts in recent years in response to a decline in applicants for policing jobs, even as the population has grown in their jurisdiction.
