City officials, local law enforcement, and others gathered at the Idaho Falls Stockyards Thursday to break ground on a project that has been in the works for more than a decade.
With gold-painted shovels in hand, Mayor Rebecca Casper, Idaho Falls Police Department Chief Bryce Johnson, city council members and police department captains each posed for photos as they dug up the ground where the Idaho Falls Police Complex will begin construction. The complex is expected to be open by Fall 2023.
Johnson told the crowd he felt overwhelmed knowing construction on the building would finally begin. He noted previous police chiefs had come and gone working on plans for the building, including Kent Livsey, Steve Roos and Mark McBride.
"This has been a little bit of a long time coming," Johnson said.
Casper said she was emotional seeing the crowd that turned out for the groundbreaking, as about 100 people watched.
"For the first time the Idaho Falls Police Department will have a building of its own," Casper said, to applause from the crowd.
The project, which has been under discussion since the early 2000s, will give the Idaho Falls Police Department its own building. Casper noted that since the police department was formed in 1895, it has never had its own building.
The department has been in the Law Enforcement Building at 605 North Capital Ave. since 1978, sharing facilities with the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, the Bonneville County Courthouse and other government offices.
The city has been looking to create a new police building since 2003, when a review found the facilities available to police were inadequate. Several reviews since also found the need for a new facility growing as the years went on.
Discussions of a new police complex came to a halt, however, after the 2008 financial crisis. Since then, the police department has made do with facilities split between eight locations.
"This fragmented approach negatively affects the department's ability to be accessible to the public, to solve crimes, and to best address public safety needs in the city," IFPD Public Information Officer Jessica Clements wrote in a news release announcing the groundbreaking earlier in April.
Among the problems were limited space for evidence storage, rooms poorly suited for interviewing suspects and victims, poor ventilation, and outdated labs for testing.
Any evidence coming into the police department has had to coincide with the disposal of older evidence. Police took to taping boxes over vents to help spread out the air, or toughed through the heat in the basement, where there was little ventilation.
A lab in the basement did not have ventilation for fumes or an eye-washing station for emergencies, both of which are required for a new facility.
Leaks appear throughout the building as rain or snowmelt seeped through the roof, even into Johnson's office.
A room where officers examined evidence doubled as a lounge, with little room to spread the evidence out.
“The same table we’re putting food on, we’re also putting up the nastiest drugs you can imagine,” Capt. Steve Hunt said when the Post Register toured the building in 2019.
The city bought the stockyards on Northgate Mile in 2019 for the construction of the new complex. City officials noted the stockyards placed the building close to areas with higher crime. The city also hopes that the building will help revitalize the area on Northgate Mile, which has seen some storefronts shuttered in recent years.
The new building will be two stories tall, with a side building for storing vehicles and special tactics weapons and equipment.
The complex is being built by Ormond Builders, a local construction company that was founded in 1980. The project will cost the city $23,847,576. Designs for the building were developed by Architects Design Group, a national architecture firm that specializes in law enforcement facilities, and NBW Architects, an Idaho Falls-based company.
The city is funding construction with tax-exempt certificates of participation. The city will have to pay for the bonds with about $2 million of its budget per year.
Casper noted at the groundbreaking that the low interest rates on the bonds allowed the city to avoid raising taxes, and kept the project under its budget of $30 million.
"I'm convinced that was absolutely the right thing to do," Casper said.
Johnson and Casper both thanked those who had seen preparations for the project through, including city council members, members of committees who had reviewed police needs. Johnson also thanked the officers who had continued to work on and solve cases despite the older facilities.
"Those people who are going to fill this building are what's going to make it great," Johnson said.