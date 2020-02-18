A jury found Ryan Hilliard, 33, the owner of Ultimate Construction, guilty of grand theft Friday for stealing another company's construction equipment.
Hilliard was arrested in August after he took the skid steer to Western States Cat. A technician identified the vehicle with its computer module. The manufacturer had been watching for the unit after the owner, Bybee Excavation, reported it stolen. The skid steer had a value of between $25,000 and $30,000.
Hilliard told detectives he had bought the skid steer from one of his employees, Raul Lomeli.
Lomeli, however, said Hilliard told him to pick it up, and that he believed it belonged to Hilliard. When the skid steer was reported stolen, Hilliard reportedly offered Lomeli $5,000 to not mention it to anyone.
Hilliard is scheduled to be sentenced 9 a.m. April 1 in the Bonneville County Courthouse. Grand theft is punishable with up to 14 years in prison.
Lomeli was charged in January with compounding a felony, punishable with up to five years in prison. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for March 13.