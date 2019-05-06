An Idaho Falls man who was sentenced to probation for having sex with and taking pornographic pictures of a 15-year-old girl has again been charged after his probation officer found sexual photos of a teen girl on his phone.
The case is similar to Dimitri Hollis' 2017 arrest where he was also caught with sexual photos of a child by his probation officer. Hollis pleaded guilty to rape and was sentenced to 10 years of probation. He was not required to register as a sex offender.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the probation officer discovered Hollis, 21, had an undisclosed iPhone in January and searched it. A hidden app was found on the phone meant to keep photos secret.
On the app were several photos of a different 15-year-old girl, including one photo of Hollis having sex with her.
Police were able to identify the victim through text messages she sent to Hollis. The victim said she had sex with Hollis between August and October, the same month Hollis was sentenced.
Under Idaho law, minors do not have the right to consent to sexual intercourse with an adult, and sex with a minor is a criminal act by the adult.
The victim told the detective she was relieved police were investigating the incident because she had seen Hollis hanging out with other underage girls. She said she met Hollis online.
Hollis admitted to having sex with the victim and taking the pictures. He said he did not know the victim's age at the time.
Hollis also admitted to having sex with the victim from his previous rape case in March 2018 and recording a video, four months after he was arrested.
The 2017 case began after the victim's mother discovered Hollis in her house after he entered through the victim's window. The victim told police she chose to speak to them after Hollis refused to delete his recordings.
The parents confronted Hollis, but he continued to seek a relationship with the underage victim.
Hollis' previous rape case carried an underlying sentence of two-to-10 years in prison. The new charges include lewd conduct with a minor, punishable with up to life in prison, child sexual abuse by making a photographic or electronic recording of a minor, punishable with up to 25 years in prison, and sexual exploitation of a child, punishable with up to 10 years in prison.
Hollis was arrested in January for probation violation and given a $50,000 bond. The new charges were filed in late April, and he was given an additional $100,000 bond.
A status conference in the 2017 rape case is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. May 20 in Bonneville County Courthouse. A preliminary hearing for the lewd conduct case is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. May 14.